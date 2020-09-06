Apple CarPlay Navigation Now Available on the BMW Digital Instrument Cluster

We’ve known for a while that Apple CarPlay is set to receive dual-screen support in certain cars, and now it looks like the new feature has arrived in select BMW models with a recent update.
In other words, CarPlay information now shows up on the BMW digital instrument cluster, so drivers should now be able to see Apple Maps navigation instructions right on the dashboard.
The new feature is believed to be part of a recent firmware update installed by BMW, and someone on reddit says they got it on the 2020 3 Series.
While at this point it’s not exactly clear if this software update is also available for other 2020 BMW models, the version is 07/2020, so it received the green light to be installed by dealerships in July. The update doesn’t seem to be available over the air (OTA), so only dealerships can install it for the time being.
The bad news is that Apple Maps appears to be the only navigation app that can show up on the BMW digital cluster through CarPlay. In other words, if you’re using Waze or Google Maps, there’s no way to bring driving direction on the dashboard, so your only option is to wait until this feature rolls out or just make the switch to Apple Maps.
The navigation information powered by Apple Maps through CarPlay is also available on the supported BMW models on the head-up display.
As for the Google Maps update, no information is available at this point regarding general availability, but it’s without a doubt just a matter of time until the app gets support for the BMW digital instrument cluster too. A similar approach was used by Apple for the CarPlay dashboard too, with Apple Maps originally being the only navigation app that was available with support for this feature.
The release of iOS 13.4 in April this year unlocked the maps card for third-party apps on the CarPlay dashboard.
