3 Fixing Google Maps, Waze on Android Auto Could Be Simpler than You Think

2 Police Might Not Even Care About Waze Speed Trap Reports

1 This Hack Lets You Know Who’s to Blame for Waze GPS Problems

Apple CarPlay and Waze, a Match Certainly Not Made in Heaven

Waze is without a doubt a really useful navigation app, but as far as CarPlay users are concerned, this one has caused quite a lot of trouble lately. 6 photos



This even happened when Waze wasn’t running, and while the Google-owned company fixed the whole thing with an emergency update, it looks like more problems are now encountered by CarPlay users.



Several users reveal on



“The last time this was an issue, it could be temporarily remedied by quitting the Waze app. Now I'm unable to even do that. Waze is relaunching itself automatically whenever I plug my phone into the car, or not ever fully exiting when I quit it, I'm not sure which but this is really annoying,” someone says in a message posted a few hours ago.



Others have confirmed that adjusting the CarPlay volume when the navigation app is running only controls the Waze alerts.



But that’s not all.



CarPlay users are also complaining of Waze struggles when submitting reports, with someone saying that they can’t go back to the app after submitting a report using the MMI wheel.



One user explains that the volume bug only happens when Waze is running on the screen without a destination configured to navigate to. Once an address is provided, everything is back to normal, they say.



In the meantime, everybody on CarPlay is still waiting for the Google-owned service to release support for the dashboard, a feature that recently landed in Google Maps too. According to our sources, this should happen in the fall, with support for the dashboard to land in the beta builds in the coming weeks. Earlier this year, Waze broke down the audio control option in CarPlay completely, forcing the volume options to only adjust the level of the voice prompts and not the rest of the alerts or the playing music.This even happened when Waze wasn’t running, and while the Google-owned company fixed the whole thing with an emergency update, it looks like more problems are now encountered by CarPlay users.Several users reveal on reddit that the volume control glitch is back, and this time, there’s pretty much no way to deal with the whole thing.“The last time this was an issue, it could be temporarily remedied by quitting the Waze app. Now I'm unable to even do that. Waze is relaunching itself automatically whenever I plug my phone into the car, or not ever fully exiting when I quit it, I'm not sure which but this is really annoying,” someone says in a message posted a few hours ago.Others have confirmed that adjusting the CarPlay volume when the navigation app is running only controls the Waze alerts.But that’s not all.CarPlay users are also complaining of Waze struggles when submitting reports, with someone saying that they can’t go back to the app after submitting a report using thewheel.One user explains that the volume bug only happens when Waze is running on the screen without a destination configured to navigate to. Once an address is provided, everything is back to normal, they say.In the meantime, everybody on CarPlay is still waiting for the Google-owned service to release support for the dashboard, a feature that recently landed in Google Maps too. According to our sources, this should happen in the fall, with support for the dashboard to land in the beta builds in the coming weeks.