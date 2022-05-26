Apple Car Project Director Leaves the Company for LiDAR Firm

Apple's car project is going through tough times, as it has yet another leadership change. The project started off by hiring various high-profile specialists with expertise in developing vehicles, and one of them was Christopher Moore, who used to be a director of Tesla's Autopilot department before joining Apple. Well, it appears that he has left the Cupertino giant.
To be specific, Christopher “CJ” Moore had only been with Apple for seven months, and he had joined the team as a director of the program. According to reports, the former manager within Apple's teams has left for a company called Luminar Technologies, which makes LiDAR sensors, among other things.
Within Luminar, Christopher Moore will be the global lead of software development, which is yet another leadership post in his career. Back at Tesla, he used to be a software engineer for the Autopilot system before moving on to be a director of the program.
Neither Apple nor Christopher Moore have explained why the executive left the company, but it is important to point out that he is just one of several people in management positions that were related to Apple's Project Titan who had left the Cupertino giant. If we take Apple's secrecy into account, we will never get an official reason for this departure.
Apple had attempted to fill the empty seats with executives from the automotive industry, so people from Ford and Rivian, among others, were hired in executive positions within this particular department. As Bloomberg noted, the past two years have marked the departure of multiple members of the Apple Car management team.
The latest news on the famed Apple Car project involves the fact that it would use VR technology, and it might not have windows. The company has reportedly developed an operating system for the vehicle, which is called Apple Car OS, and it would be the backbone of the vehicle.
Several patents filings show that the project is not dead, but it is not exactly the hottest thing to happen these days, is it, now?
