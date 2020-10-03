4 Major Apple Maps Update Now Available for More Users, Big Feature Included

3 This Navigation App Is a Google Maps Alternative That Doesn't Use GPS

2 Apple Has Developed the Feature That Google Maps Really Needs

Apple Brings the New-Generation Apple Maps Experience to More Users

Apple originally announced a major Apple Maps overhaul earlier this year, but at that point, the new capabilities, which included more accurate navigation and updated imagery, was only available in the United States and a handful of other regions. 8 photos



However, Apple officially announced support for Ireland and the United Kingdom today, confirming that users in these regions can now access the refreshed navigation features, the updated maps with more accurate data, cycling directions, and curated Guides from trusted resources.



For drivers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the release of the update is a major announcement, as it comes with helpful resources for navigation.



For example, Apple Maps now features speed and red-light camera warnings, as well as support for sharing the ETA with a specific contact.



“Share ETA sends an estimated time of arrival to family, friends, or coworkers with a simple tap. The receiver can follow along on the journey, and Maps will even update them with a revised estimate for when the traveler is arriving if a significant delay occurs,” Apple explains.



Real-time transit information is also part of the update, so you can see data like transit schedules, live departure, and arrival times, as well as the current location of a bus.



Needless to say, all of these are available as long as you use an iPhone, and while the release isn’t tied to iOS 14, you are also recommended to install the new OS version on the device. This is because drivers are getting even more capabilities, especially if they’re using CarPlay behind the wheel.



iOS 14 brings wallpaper support to CarPlay users, as well as new categories of apps, including tools that are specifically aimed at electric vehicles to indicate the location of charging stations on the map. The Cupertino-based tech giant, however, gradually increased the availability of this update, and last month, the new Apple Maps experience silently went live in the United Kingdom too.However, Apple officially announced support for Ireland and the United Kingdom today, confirming that users in these regions can now access the refreshed navigation features, the updated maps with more accurate data, cycling directions, and curated Guides from trusted resources.For drivers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the release of the update is a major announcement, as it comes with helpful resources for navigation.For example, Apple Maps now features speed and red-light camera warnings, as well as support for sharing the ETA with a specific contact.“Share ETA sends an estimated time of arrival to family, friends, or coworkers with a simple tap. The receiver can follow along on the journey, and Maps will even update them with a revised estimate for when the traveler is arriving if a significant delay occurs,” Apple explains.Real-time transit information is also part of the update, so you can see data like transit schedules, live departure, and arrival times, as well as the current location of a bus.Needless to say, all of these are available as long as you use an iPhone, and while the release isn’t tied to iOS 14, you are also recommended to install the new OS version on the device. This is because drivers are getting even more capabilities, especially if they’re using CarPlay behind the wheel.iOS 14 brings wallpaper support to CarPlay users, as well as new categories of apps, including tools that are specifically aimed at electric vehicles to indicate the location of charging stations on the map.