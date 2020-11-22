Apple Adds Eurostar to Apple Maps as the Dream of a Google Maps Killer Lives On

5 New Google Maps Update for CarPlay Is Live, Likely with Massive Improvements

We’ve known for a while that Apple wants to turn Apple Maps into a better Google Maps alternative, and the overhaul the company announced earlier this year is a key part of this strategy. 1 photo



Not a long time ago, Apple Maps was updated in new European countries support for traffic light and stop sign information, so basically, when setting up the navigation in the car you should now get a lot more useful data for your route.



Earlier this month, however, Apple has improved the transit feature that comes bundled with Apple Maps, and the biggest change is the addition of Eurostar support.



The high-speed rail, which connects the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, is part of the transit information that Apple Maps displays on the iPhone, and users can also see the available lines, departure times, and route details.



Needless to say, this is quite an important update, and it’s living proof that Apple is very committed to improving Apple Maps not only in the U.S. but also in Europe.



Is this enough to turn Apple Maps into the Google Maps killer the Cupertino-based tech giant is dreaming about? Not necessarily, and what sets Google Maps apart from the rest of the crowd is the huge amount of data that is provided to users, not only when it comes to navigation, but also as far the exploration side of the service is concerned.



And Google obviously isn't willing to just stay and watch how Apple improves Apple Maps and potentially steals its users. Earlier this month, Google announced a new driving mode for Google Maps that would essentially transform the navigation app into a central hub providing one-tap access to the most important features you need behind the wheel.