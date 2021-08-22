App Notifications Mysteriously Disappear on Android Auto, Good Luck Fixing This

5 Waze Gets New Limited-Time Car Icons and Navigation Voices on Android Auto, CarPlay

If the problem has indeed been introduced by a recent update, this solution should help figure this out. If the bug persists, then Google needs to investigate even further and determine if the And this is exactly what’s happening right now for some users who are struggling with Facebook Messenger notifications when running Android Auto on their car’s screens.More specifically, a glitch that showed up totally out of nowhere causes Android Auto to no longer allow Facebook Messenger notifications to go through, therefore making it impossible for users to know they’ve received a new message they might want to respond to.The worst thing is that nobody knows exactly what caused the whole thing, as the problem appeared overnight. Some blame Android Auto, others claim the culprit is the switch to Android 11, but at the end of the day, nobody knows precisely when and how the problem occurs.Someone on Google’s forums claims they changed both the car and the phone, but the notifications still aren’t coming through, and more uncanny is that only Facebook Messenger seems to be affected. This could suggest the app itself is the one causing the struggle, but of course, not everybody experiences the same behavior, as notifications are working correctly for some.So who’s affected and who isn’t? This is something that Google is trying to figure out right now, as the company has asked users to provide more information on the problem by sending a bug report from their phones.Unfortunately for those struggling with the glitch, no workaround is known to exist, though one thing that is worth a try is downgrading everything to an earlier version, including both the Android Auto app and Facebook Messenger.If the problem has indeed been introduced by a recent update, this solution should help figure this out. If the bug persists, then Google needs to investigate even further and determine if the Android 11 update is indeed the one to blame.