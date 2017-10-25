autoevolution
 

Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE) Is a 780 HP Naturally Aspirated V12 Track Tool

25 Oct 2017, 11:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, those of you who get their kicks by attending track days will be thrilled to find out that the Gumpert Apollo has now received a successor. We're talking about a circuit-only tool dubbed Apollo Intensa Emozione, one who details will swipe you off your feet.
20 photos
Apollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa EmozioneApollo Intensa Emozione
Friends call it the IE and they have a hard time deciding which of its tech details is more important: is it the carbon fiber structure (chassis and body) or the naturally aspirated V12?

The carbon approach mentioned above ranges from the chassis, the front and rear crash structures and the body panels, with the result being a scale footprint of just 1,250 kg. Keep in mind that the racecar aura of the thing means it comes with an onboard air jack.

In the middle of this carbon sandwich, we find a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 that delivers 769 hp or 780 PS. Since the displacement and the output are identical to those of the Ferrari F12 Tour De France, it's impossible not to make the connection to the Prancing Horse. Nevertheless, the torque figure of the newcomer is slightly higher, since we're talking about 560 lb-ft (759 Nm).

Regardless, the V12 sends its power to the rear wheels via a Hewland-supplied six-speed sequential tranny

The massive aero bits fitted to the car mean that the Apollo IE can generate more than its own weight in terms of downforce, with the superbeast being able to deliver 1,350 kg of downforce at 186 mph (300 km/h).

Now, before we get into the details of this chronograph attack beast, we'll mention that Apollo no longer involves Roland Gumpert, with the company now being run by Hong Kong investor Norman Choi.

In terms of figures, the IE can deliver a 2.7s 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint, while offering a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h). However, this monster is all about lapping tracks as quickly as possible while delivering a visceral driving experience.

"We felt that all the technological advancement and automation in today’s supercars took away the pure, raw emotional connection between driver and car. We wanted to build a car that would fill that void separating car and driver. So we built the Apollo IE," Norman Choi explains.

As always with such monsters, the exclusivity aura is a key part of the mix, which is why Apollo only plans to build ten units of the IE. Each of these will be offered for 3.2 million (that's $ million at the current exchange rate).

While the car is expected to sell out quickly Apollo is working on a more affordable street-legal version of the IE, one that seems to be aimed at Pagani and Koenigsegg.
apollo ie Apollo Intensa Emozione hypercar V12 Ferrari
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Latest car models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  