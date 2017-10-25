Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE) Is a 780 HP Naturally Aspirated V12 Track Tool

Friends call it the IE and they have a hard time deciding which of its tech details is more important: is it the carbon fiber structure (chassis and body) or the naturally aspirated V12?
The carbon approach mentioned above ranges from the chassis, the front and rear crash structures and the body panels, with the result being a scale footprint of just 1,250 kg. Keep in mind that the racecar aura of the thing means it comes with an onboard air jack.
In the middle of this carbon sandwich, we find a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 that delivers 769 hp or 780 PS. Since the displacement and the output are identical to those of the Ferrari F12 Tour De France
, it's impossible not to make the connection to the Prancing Horse. Nevertheless, the torque figure of the newcomer is slightly higher, since we're talking about 560 lb-ft (759 Nm).
Regardless, the V12 sends its power to the rear wheels via a Hewland-supplied six-speed sequential tranny
The massive aero bits fitted to the car mean that the Apollo IE can generate more than its own weight in terms of downforce, with the superbeast being able to deliver 1,350 kg of downforce at 186 mph (300 km/h).
Now, before we get into the details of this chronograph attack beast, we'll mention that Apollo no longer involves Roland Gumpert, with the company now being run by Hong Kong investor Norman Choi.
In terms of figures, the IE can deliver a 2.7s 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint, while offering a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h). However, this monster is all about lapping tracks as quickly as possible while delivering a visceral driving experience.
"We felt that all the technological advancement and automation in today’s supercars took away the pure, raw emotional connection between driver and car. We wanted to build a car that would fill that void separating car and driver. So we built the Apollo IE,
" Norman Choi explains.
As always with such monsters, the exclusivity aura is a key part of the mix, which is why Apollo only plans to build ten units of the IE. Each of these will be offered for 3.2 million (that's $ million at the current exchange rate).
While the car is expected to sell out quickly Apollo is working on a more affordable street-legal version of the IE, one that seems to be aimed at Pagani and Koenigsegg.