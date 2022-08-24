Apocalyptic Phantom Armored MPV Should Be in the Next Mad Max

Not long ago, we got word the next Mad Max movie, Furiosa, will be hitting theaters in May 2024. We don’t have a trailer for it yet, just a scant synopsis that says the movie will be “the origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before she teamed up with Mad Max in Fury Road.” No hints at vehicles, bad guys, the works.
A 2024 release date means there’s probably still enough time to make some changes to the script. Like, modify it to allow the inclusion of the insane Phantom armored MPV we have here. Maybe not in the fresh-out-of-the-box way it looks in the attached gallery, but modified to suit the movie’s purposes.
Phantom is one of three vehicular projects by UAE-based Highland Systems. The others are the Storm we already covered when it was shown back in 2021, and the third the Buggy Hunter we’ll discuss soon.
Like all of the others, but also the Kronos submarine, the Phantom is just a design study at this point, but Highland already has some ideas about its capabilities.
Wearing B6 armored protection (meaning it can take fire from assault rifles and IEDs and not even notice it), the off-roader has been imagined as ready to accommodate a variety of military needs.
Weighing 6,000 kg (13,227 pounds) and capable of seating six people, it is powered by an undisclosed diesel-electric powertrain capable of generating 1,600 hp and giving it a top speed of 160 kph (99 mph). With the main body sitting 40 cm (16 inches) off the ground, it can travel for as long as 18 hours in hybrid mode in a single outing.
As said, this thing is not yet a reality, but Highland seems to have put a lot of thought into it. And we wouldn’t mind one bit if just one of these got made and thrown into a post-apocalyptic fight down in Australia.
