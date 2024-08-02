Apocalypse World Ender 6x6 - Ultimate L663 Land Rover Defender Pickup Truck or Kitsch?

This crazy rig that seems ready for the end of days comes from Apocalypse Manufacturing, a Florida-based American outlet known for ultra-exotic 6x6 vehicles.
Following a few fruitful years during which 6x6 creations have become almost mainstream instead of just an odd niche curiosity, Apocalypse has grown to encompass both 6x6 models and regular trucks and SUVs. However, they remain specialists of 'it's never been done before' and seek to show that with the new Apocalypse World Ender 6x6, a first-ever L663 Land Rover Defender 6x6 that also morphed into a veritable pickup truck.
Clearly, it now bodes well for the other members of the family based on the Jeep Gladiator, Ram 1500 TRX, or Ford Bronco: HellFire (5 or 7 passengers), Nirvana, Juggernaut, Strikeforce, Darkhorse, Warlord, Super Truck, Omega Rex, or Sinister 6. Since these nameplates are quite menacing, let's remember they are based on actual models – from GMC Hummer EVs to the cool Ford Bronco, not on something that only exists in our imagination.
Clearly proficient not just in terms of 6x6 conversions but also lift kits – they're currently building a bespoke setup for the Tesla Cybertruck – the Apocalypse Manufacturing founder and chief engineer Joe Ghattas, along with his team, decided to tackle the cool L663 Land Rover Defender. Since its introduction at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the modern series has been quite adept at adding new versions – the 90 and 110 were followed by the extra-large Defender 130, and soon you'll even get a Defender OCTA packing 626 hp thanks to BMW's 4,4-liter twin-turbo V8! However, a pickup truck is not in the cards – let alone with 6x6 traction.
No worries, that Defender exists now – and the Apocalypse World Ender 6x6 features the base setup of the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition enhanced with a handcrafted subframe, an independent pneumatic suspension front and back, a bonkers widebody kit that widens the SUV-turned-pickup-truck by two feet (!), a completely bespoke lift kit (the Defender can rise or lower by 8 inches), the signature custom tandem axle that keeps all six wheels always engaged (you can disconnect the front axle), a pickup truck bed, and all the off-road goodies one can imagine.
Those include the 38-inch tires, 20-inch alloy wheels, the orange-painted roll cage, and bull bar, plus the Safari-style treatment with a roof rack, additional off-road lights, and side steps. By the way, this is a one-of-one creation at the moment – but Apocalypse will surely produce more if there's customer interest. Additionally, unlike other series-produced creations, there's no MSRP attached to this bespoke project just yet. However, for sure, it won't be cheap, as it strives to go head-to-head with other luxury 6x6 conversions like the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6!
Clearly, it now bodes well for the other members of the family based on the Jeep Gladiator, Ram 1500 TRX, or Ford Bronco: HellFire (5 or 7 passengers), Nirvana, Juggernaut, Strikeforce, Darkhorse, Warlord, Super Truck, Omega Rex, or Sinister 6. Since these nameplates are quite menacing, let's remember they are based on actual models – from GMC Hummer EVs to the cool Ford Bronco, not on something that only exists in our imagination.
Clearly proficient not just in terms of 6x6 conversions but also lift kits – they're currently building a bespoke setup for the Tesla Cybertruck – the Apocalypse Manufacturing founder and chief engineer Joe Ghattas, along with his team, decided to tackle the cool L663 Land Rover Defender. Since its introduction at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the modern series has been quite adept at adding new versions – the 90 and 110 were followed by the extra-large Defender 130, and soon you'll even get a Defender OCTA packing 626 hp thanks to BMW's 4,4-liter twin-turbo V8! However, a pickup truck is not in the cards – let alone with 6x6 traction.
No worries, that Defender exists now – and the Apocalypse World Ender 6x6 features the base setup of the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition enhanced with a handcrafted subframe, an independent pneumatic suspension front and back, a bonkers widebody kit that widens the SUV-turned-pickup-truck by two feet (!), a completely bespoke lift kit (the Defender can rise or lower by 8 inches), the signature custom tandem axle that keeps all six wheels always engaged (you can disconnect the front axle), a pickup truck bed, and all the off-road goodies one can imagine.
Those include the 38-inch tires, 20-inch alloy wheels, the orange-painted roll cage, and bull bar, plus the Safari-style treatment with a roof rack, additional off-road lights, and side steps. By the way, this is a one-of-one creation at the moment – but Apocalypse will surely produce more if there's customer interest. Additionally, unlike other series-produced creations, there's no MSRP attached to this bespoke project just yet. However, for sure, it won't be cheap, as it strives to go head-to-head with other luxury 6x6 conversions like the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6!