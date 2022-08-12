Apex-Feeding 2024 BMW X5 M Shows New Grille During Nurburgring Testing

A few months after we last laid eyes on it, the 2024 BMW X5 M has returned to the Nurburgring for some more tire-punishing testing.
The super crossover from the Munich auto firm will follow in the footsteps of the normal X5 LCI, getting the same design upgrades, and sprinkling everything with sportier looks, different oily bits, and cabin trim and upholstery.
One of the biggest changes will be the grille, which thankfully won’t go down the oversized route, as it will feature horizontal instead of vertical slats, just like the XM. The M badge is hidden beneath vinyl stickers, just like the entire front and rear ends of the model that will sport new bumpers, and lighting units. The side skirts, fender flares, roof-mounted wing, and quad exhaust pipes seem to soldier on from the current X5 M.
Taking center stage inside will be the curved display, understood to be identical to the one in the iX. Elsewhere, BMW’s M Division will give it the usual special badging, rounding it off with front sports seats, dedicated upholstery and trim, and a few other bits and bobs.
Powering the facelifted X5 M will be the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, which will still be mated to the eight-speed automatic transmission, channeling the thrust to the xDrive all-wheel drive system. The Competition variant will likely have identical specs, meaning 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, which enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph) when ordered with the M Driver’s Package that is an option.
Look for a late 2022 or early 2023 unveiling when it comes to the refreshed X5 M, and by the time it makes its way to the U.S., it should be a 2024 model. BMW will probably bump the price a bit over the current X5 M, which carries an MSRP of $108,900.
