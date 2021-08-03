Any 2021 Volvo Sedan, SUV or Wagon Can Be Yours If You’re Willing to Run for It

"Run for Volvo Cars Sweepstakes" is back this year, with Volvo offering Americans from all over the country the opportunity to win the Volvo car of their choice. Participants get the chance to choose between any model of SUV, Sedan, or Wagon and configure it any way they please.
It is all part of the event developed in partnership with the New York Road Runners (NYRR) and the Los Angeles Road Runners (LARR) program. The carmaker is also the official vehicle of both the 2021 TCS New York City marathon as well as the L.A. race.
New York Road Runners was launched in 1958 and has evolved from a local running club into one of the world’s largest non-profit running organizations.
Runners have to register for one of the aforementioned marathons or the Virtual TCS New York City Marathon powered by Strava, with the latter being open to anyone in the world who wants to participate, even if just virtually. However, all participants have to be legal residents of the United States, regardless of where they are located during that period.
In addition to boosting your physical condition and getting involved in noble causes such as “run for Alzheimers”, Volvo offers another incentive: you can win any 2021 Volvo car from its collection of Sedans, SUVs, or Wagons.
After you finish registering for the Sweepstakes, you have to visit RunforVolvoCars.com and start building the car of your dream. Once you are done, hit “Try to win this Volvo.”
According to Rick Bryant, Vice President of Sales Operations at Volvo USA, marathons are more than just races, being cultural moments that bring people together. With the "Run for Volvo Cars Sweepstakes" event, the car manufacturer aims to give the running community a chance to learn more about Volvo’s vehicle offerings.
The contest sponsored by Volvo began on July 23 and ends on November 30.
