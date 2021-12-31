Antonio Gibson’s Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Daytona Edition Is Fit for a Running Back

A couple of years ago, Dodge revealed the limited-production Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody in Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition spec, featuring exclusive looks and a tiny bit more horsepower. Visually, it came with a special rear decal, color-matched trunk lid spoiler and various changes to the interior, but we’ll get into all that in a second.
First, we should point out that only 500 units were ever produced, which really is exclusive by family sedan standards. Second, Dodge decided to bump power output on the car’s 6.2-liter HEMI V8 to 717 hp from 707 hp, although it’s still unclear whether it makes any difference in terms of performance.
Initially, buyers could choose between four colors in White Knuckle, Triple Nickel, Pitch Black and B5 Blue and on the inside, since we already started talking about it, you had blue accent stitching on the armrest, shifter, bucket seats and door panels, with matching Daytona embroidery on the seat backs and a little bit of carbon fiber on the dashboard.
Now, if you’re a professional athlete and an up-and-coming star too, it’s understandable why you’d feel the need to make that Charger look even more unique – after all, you’re parking the car next to dozens of other expensive rides whenever you go to practice.
Such is the case with this particular Daytona Edition Charger Hellcat, owned by NFL running back Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team (previously known as the Redskins). Gibson’s Charger was modified by Dreamworks Motorsports where it now comes with a custom starlight headliner, black wheels, tinted windows, custom candy blue Daytona stripes, custom door logos, plus candy-painted emblems and brakes.
The car also boasts an underbody light kit, which is very “Fast and Furious”.
As for the man himself, at just 23 years old, Gibson has already established himself as one of the league’s most talented RBs, with a total of 1,686 rushing yards gained, 4.1 yards per attempt and 17 touchdowns in 29 appearances.
Initially, buyers could choose between four colors in White Knuckle, Triple Nickel, Pitch Black and B5 Blue and on the inside, since we already started talking about it, you had blue accent stitching on the armrest, shifter, bucket seats and door panels, with matching Daytona embroidery on the seat backs and a little bit of carbon fiber on the dashboard.
Now, if you’re a professional athlete and an up-and-coming star too, it’s understandable why you’d feel the need to make that Charger look even more unique – after all, you’re parking the car next to dozens of other expensive rides whenever you go to practice.
Such is the case with this particular Daytona Edition Charger Hellcat, owned by NFL running back Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team (previously known as the Redskins). Gibson’s Charger was modified by Dreamworks Motorsports where it now comes with a custom starlight headliner, black wheels, tinted windows, custom candy blue Daytona stripes, custom door logos, plus candy-painted emblems and brakes.
The car also boasts an underbody light kit, which is very “Fast and Furious”.
As for the man himself, at just 23 years old, Gibson has already established himself as one of the league’s most talented RBs, with a total of 1,686 rushing yards gained, 4.1 yards per attempt and 17 touchdowns in 29 appearances.