Antonio Banderas Drove the Ford F-150 Lightning to a Charity Gala, He Loved It

A lot of brands have joined the electric revolution and Ford is one of them. Actor Antonio Banderas got a chance to take a Ford F-150 Lightning for a spin, recently driving it on the red carpet of a gala in Spain. Spoiler alert: he loved it.
For the past 13 years, the Gala Starlite has been a cultural event that brings together high-profile people in Marbella to raise funds for the Starlite Foundation and the Lágrimas y Favores foundation, established by Antonio Banderas.
This year’s event was hosted by showbiz stars Valeria Mazza, Lujan Arguelles, and Ivan Sanchez, with other famous names like Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, actor Richard Gere, and William Levy in attendance.
For the event, Antonio Banderas rolled up on the red carpet behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 Lightning. Banderas was joined at the event by his partner Nicole Kimpel.
In a new video posted on the official Ford Spain YouTube channel, the actor talks about the electrified pickup truck, which they brought specifically for Banderas to give a go. Naturally, he joked back then "Good, then I'm going to go home now." He added that it's very powerful and called it "fantastic and impressive." Although it’s not very often you see such pickup on the streets in Spain, Banderas said he wasn’t very intimidated by its size.
The Ford F-150 Lightning wasn’t the only EV on the red carpet at the event, though. Next to it, there was an orange Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, and this one had the opportunity to get Antonio Banderas’ autograph right on the driver’s door. The actor was very interested in it, asking about its range and how fast it charges. He admitted that he “liked it very much.”
“Banderas had a bit of a crush on the Mach-E GT,” added Cristina del Rey, Public Affairs Director of Ford Spain. “Before autographing the vehicle, he asked if the car was for him.” Well, he didn’t get the chance to leave with any of them, but, with his $50 million net worth, he can surely afford to buy one.
This year’s event was hosted by showbiz stars Valeria Mazza, Lujan Arguelles, and Ivan Sanchez, with other famous names like Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, actor Richard Gere, and William Levy in attendance.
For the event, Antonio Banderas rolled up on the red carpet behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 Lightning. Banderas was joined at the event by his partner Nicole Kimpel.
In a new video posted on the official Ford Spain YouTube channel, the actor talks about the electrified pickup truck, which they brought specifically for Banderas to give a go. Naturally, he joked back then "Good, then I'm going to go home now." He added that it's very powerful and called it "fantastic and impressive." Although it’s not very often you see such pickup on the streets in Spain, Banderas said he wasn’t very intimidated by its size.
The Ford F-150 Lightning wasn’t the only EV on the red carpet at the event, though. Next to it, there was an orange Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, and this one had the opportunity to get Antonio Banderas’ autograph right on the driver’s door. The actor was very interested in it, asking about its range and how fast it charges. He admitted that he “liked it very much.”
“Banderas had a bit of a crush on the Mach-E GT,” added Cristina del Rey, Public Affairs Director of Ford Spain. “Before autographing the vehicle, he asked if the car was for him.” Well, he didn’t get the chance to leave with any of them, but, with his $50 million net worth, he can surely afford to buy one.