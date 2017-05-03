autoevolution

Anthony Joshua Got a Bespoke Range Rover Ahead of His Fight with Klitschko

 
3 May 2017, 8:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Sportsmen
The world of boxing has had its fair share of iconic personalities, ranging from the controlled arrogance of Muhammad Ali to the refrained self-assurance of George Foreman, but it looks like it's about to receive a new face to its hall of fame.
Anthony Joshua is a British professional boxer who, on April 29 became the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight world champion, while also retaining his IBF title. His fight against Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko at the Wembley Stadium in London was watched by over half a million viewers in the United States alone, with many more tuning in around the world.

With 19 wins out of 19 matches so far in his professional career, Joshua is entitled to feel quite confident in his abilities, especially since all 19 of them came before time. In fact, asked what he had learned after this last fight, he wittingly replied: "that I can knock out anybody."

But he's actually a really nice kid who takes training seriously and is a very good professional. He said he values mental training as much as the physical one, which might explain (together with his record) why he's always ready to throw a joke or give a smile.

Just before the match, however, Joshua received another impulse, this one coming in the shape of a Land Rover Range Rover prepared by the British brand's SVO luxury branch. Well, make that extra-luxury, as the standard vehicles aren't too shabby themselves.

The customized Range Rover was actually commissioned by Joshua earlier this year, but it came just in time to provide the fighter with a boost ahead of his match. It has a unique exterior color, embroidered signatures in the headrests, special quilted leather upholstery, a bespoke storage space for sports equipment in the back, boxing glove-shaped door handle surroundings, and various other tidbits wearing Joshua's signature.

On the technical side, the Range Rover has received a special suspension tuning resulting in a ride height lowered by 8 mm, while the powertrain has remained pretty much stock with the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 producing 550 hp and 680 Nm (501 lb-ft).

Watch the clip below to see what Anthony Joshua had to say about his new ride, and if the Range Rover seems a little tiny, just remember this guy is 6'6" tall and basically made out of bones and muscle.

Anthony Joshua Range Rover SVO Land Rover Range Rover Bespoke customized Range Rover
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our LAND ROVER Testdrives:

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport70
2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged84
2014 Range Rover Sport76
Range Rover Supercharged77
KAHN RANGE ROVER76
Range Rover 79
Range Rover Evoque Coupe71
Range Rover Sport66