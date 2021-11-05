3 Ant Anstead’s Tipo184 Will Make You Feel a Bit Like Fangio in the U.S. Too

Ant Anstead and Drew Scott Team Up for New Show, Drew’s Dream Car

Property Brothers’ Drew Scott will be moving from flipping houses to building his dream vehicle. He teamed up with Ant Anstead for the project, and the show will be debuting this year on Discovery +. 7 photos



Scott, who is known for his show Property Brothers, where he stars with his twin brother, Jonathan, made the announcement via Instagram. Drew shared a picture of the two holding a key over the one-of-a-kind custom vehicle. He wrote: "I teamed up with my pal @ant_anstead to design and build the custom car of my dreams. What I do with houses, Ant does with cars! You're not gonna believe what he did."



The end result should be a custom car combo between a Jaguar E-Type, an AC Cobra, and an Aston Martin, but with a modern twist. Drew Scott is a known fan of 1960s cars, and the new series’ trailer attached below shows Anstead giving him a tour of the three, while they discuss what Scott likes and doesn’t like. However, they end up deciding to build the car themselves.



During the buildup, Drew Scott reveals he’s not exactly the “easiest client” to work with, and you can see that he has a lot of ideas about how he’d like the result to look. His twin, Jonathan Scott, who is also involved in the new show, points out in the trailer that his brother is more into cars than the average person, and that he knows what he’s looking for.



Ant Anstead was also a part of



Drew’s Dream Car will premiere on Discovery+ on Saturday, December 18.





