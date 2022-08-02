Another Toyota bZ4X Bites the Dust in Nevada, Its Owner Did Not Get the Chance to Enjoy It

Another damaged Toyota bZ4X surfaces on Copart with only 602 miles on the odometer. The electric crossover is the second out of the very few sold in the United States that lost their face in a car crash. It is debatable whether it can be fixed, considering that its owner chose to sell it rather than repairing it.
Toyota is among the few carmakers that did not vow to displace Tesla as the leader of the EV market. Despite big plans announced at the beginning of the year, the Japanese carmaker only sells one electric car, the bZ4X. The volumes are nothing to brag about either, with only 232 sold in the U.S. in the year’s first half. Seeing the second crashed bZ4X on Copart is such a sad story. It almost means that 1% of all EVs sold by Toyota in the U.S. were totaled.
This one is a red example that probably made its owner very proud for the 602 miles (around 970 km) that he got to drive it. Unfortunately, we can only assume they didn’t even get to know their car, let alone enjoy it when it was involved in an accident. There is no information on Copart about what happened to the Toyota electric crossover. The images show what appears to be minor damages to the front end, and even the crash beam looks in pretty good shape.
The inside of the car looks equally good, with only the driver’s airbag deployed in the collision. This should not cost very much to repair; depending on how much the future owner pays for the car, it might prove a good investment. The Copart listing shows an estimated retail value of $66,147, which is a lot over the $42,000 base price of the XLE version.
There’s a worrisome message in the instrument panel about a system malfunction, but we figure it’s normal considering the car has crashed. Less comforting is that the spare parts for this model are almost impossible to find, which makes things more complicated. With the production halted, it may take a long time before all the pieces become available to put this Toyota bZ4X back together.
