Another Step Forward for the Highly-Anticipated Orient Express Sailing Cruise Ship

The futuristic cruise concept introduced under the world-famous Orient Express brand by the luxury hospitality group Accor is not just wishful thinking. The first two ships based on the Silenseas concept are coming to life with the help of renowned experts in the industry; the latest name to join the list of suppliers for this game-changing project is TMC Compressors.
A few months ago, Accor announced that a Norwegian company, Brunvoll, would provide the propulsion systems for the first two Silenseas ships. Now, another Norwegian company was selected to supply the marine compressed air system. TMC Compressors, based in Oslo, will be in charge of finalizing the compressed air system from manufacturing to assembly, after which it will be delivered to France, where the ships are being built.
Chantiers de l’Atlantique is building the two vessels. The French shipyard is also the one that had designed the Solid Sail concept, on which the Silenseas project is based. While the ships are being built in France, there's a long list of suppliers based in different parts of Europe also contributing to the project.
Brunvoll and Chantiers de l'Atlantique have developed a dedicated propulsion system for the ships. It's based on Controllable-pitch propellers with a 3.9-meter (12.7-foot) diameter in a twin-screw configuration with direct electrical drive.
TMC Compressors will provide a system that's specifically designed for low-energy consumption, resulting in fewer overall emissions. This is particularly important for the Silenseas vessels, which are based on the idea of green luxury. These next-generation cruise ships are expected to delight guests with the high-level luxury associated with the Orient Express brand while minimizing their environmental footprint as much as possible.
Wartsila is also one of the top names in the maritime industry when it comes to top-level engines. The future Orient Express ships will be equipped with a hybrid dual-fuel engine as a range extender for the main wind-based propulsion. The Wartsila 25DF engine is known to be compact, efficient, and low-noise. Its compatibility with LNG (liquefied natural gas) makes it future-proof and suitable for next-generation green vessels.
The Orient Express Silenseas concept was first introduced at the beginning of last year. Inspired by the transatlantic liners of the American Golden Age, this innovative cruise ship would combine the environmental benefits of a modern sailing system with the luxury of the Orient Express brand.
The France-based shipyard Chantier de l'Atlantique presented the original Silenseas concept back in 2018, at Seatrade. It was described as a hybrid yacht/cruise ship with a 190-meter (623 feet) length and accommodation for 300 passengers, based on the shipyard's in-house Solid Sail system.
Hospitality giant Accor decided to bring this concept to life and operate it under the Orient Express brand. The first two vessels are under construction, with the first one known as OE Corinthian.
The OE Corinthian will also be the world's biggest sailing ship and the biggest cruise ship with wind-powered propulsion. It will boast a 720-foot (220-meter) length and three enormous tilting masts with rigid sails. As the first Orient Express ship, the Corinthian is expected to enter service in 2026.
