Another Sedan Will Reportedly Bite the Dust in America in 2024

Sedans, as well as other body styles that are not crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, have lost significant ground to high-riders these past few years in our market. As a result, we no longer have that many to choose from when buying new cars, and that list is bound to grow in the near future.
According to AutoNews, Volkswagen is planning to kill the Arteon in America. The sedan, five-door coupe, or liftback if you will, is set to bite the dust in 2024, thus following in the footsteps of the Passat, which is no longer available in the New World.
On a slightly more positive note, the news outlet reports that it will be replaced by the ID. Aero. This model was previewed by the eponymous concept a few months ago and will rival the likes of the Tesla Model 3. It will be sold in China starting next year, as well as in Europe, and America, with the latter two versions to be put together at the brand’s Emden factory, in Germany.
Another sedan that might be discontinued is the Jetta, together with the sportier Jetta GLI. The compact model was supposed to get a redesign in 2024, yet it will “receive a freshening instead at that time,” the quoted website says, blaming it on “the slow state of sedan sales.” Volkswagen’s hot hatchbacks, the Golf GTI and Golf R, will be updated in 2025, apparently.
On the crossover side, the automaker is expected to launch a battery-electric three-row one in 2026. By that time, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport will have received new generations, subsequent to the alleged mid-cycle refresh scheduled for the first half of next year. The Taos is expected to be facelifted in 2025, and the all-new Tiguan might launch in the U.S. in 2025.
