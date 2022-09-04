autoevolution
“Another Sedan” Is a Perfectly Dumb Car to Remind Us That Driving Is Brilliant
If you like your cars with a splash of artsiness, they don’t get any more artsy than this: here is Another Sedan, a new concept slash artwork from designer Joey Ruiter, a piece that exists solely to remind us all about the pleasures of driving.

4 Sep 2022, 07:01 UTC ·
The name Joey Ruiter probably rings a bell, even if you’re not into automotive-inspired art. He is the same guy who created the iconic Consumer Car, a box-shaped automobile that’s been on display around the world, and was offered for sale a handful of times. Despite the fact that it was perfectly road legal, it had some trouble finding a new home.

Another Sedan is Ruiter’s latest project, and for the time being, its sole purpose is to remind us, humanity in general, of the golden age when driving was all about skill and, as such, a unique pleasure. That pleasure seems to have been lost in recent years, because of the advent of technology, and the way in which it seeped into every aspect of our life, including inside our cars.

Sure, you will say, technology makes driving safer, whether we’re talking about parking assist features or Tesla’s much-hyped Full Self-Driving suite. You are correct, and there’s no denying that. But the cost it comes with is the loss of the pleasure of driving, and of a much simpler time when the human at the wheel and his or her level of skill determined the quality of the experience. “What is ubiquitous isn’t quite familiar,” Ruiter explains. “And what is effortless can’t reward like the joy of a learned skill.”

The same argument is often made in reference to manual or automatic transmission on cars, with the debate on whether an electric Mustang could still be called a muscle car, or whether you’re still a “driver” if your vehicle is fully autonomous. Technology has countless advantages, but they can only be enjoyed if you relinquish control over to it.

This isn’t an anti-technology piece of art, as much as it’s a reminder to enjoy the simpler things in life. Like driving on your own. Somehow strangely, Ruiter chooses to invite car enthusiasts on a trip down memory lane with a car that looks nothing like one. Or it does, but only in the vaguest of terms: it’s a shape of a sedan distorted almost beyond recognition, except that Ruiter stopped before it becomes unrecognizable.

He calls it a “perfectly dumb car [that] reminds us that driving is brilliant,” a shape so distinctive you’re instantly taken back to the days when driving was the experience in itself, and not a prosaic means of getting from A to B.

“A familiar shape that conjures up memories at a glance,” Ruiter explains. “A ‘dumb’ vehicle that’s a vessel for your own skill, ideas, and desires. You’re not looking at a headlight detail, the shape of the wheels, the door handles… You’re observing a big presence. A huge body side. A character. We were proud of what we could purchase. We worked hard, and our labor produced a moving sculpture of metal and chrome built by our brothers. There was a pride – that now seems to be lost – in using your vehicle. A simple joy in going for a drive.”

Another Sedan is a large, cubical presence that demands attention, and then holds it by splitting dramatically in the middle. Ruiter doesn’t do anything standard, so he opts to ditch the usual doors in favor of a gap that opens to reveal the interior. Speaking of the interior, it’s also stripped down and with an almost a lounge-like vibe because it’s also modular, so it can fit and adjust to whoever steps inside.

The controls of the vehicle are pared down: GO, STOP and TURN, to counter the fact that even these simple maneuvers have been taken over by computers and screens, and alienating features. “Driving skillfully and well is a uniquely human joy that, at least today, feels under threat,” Ruiter says. “But the idea of riding – comfortable, cruising, chauffeured – is also familiar.”

Another Sedan is currently on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Make sure to drop by, if you like this strange and strangely-beautiful take on modern cars and the almost-forgotten joys of unassisted driving.





Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

