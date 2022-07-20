Another Mid-Size Car Is Going Belly Up, One With GM Underpinnings

Mid-size sedans are not as popular as they once were. Volkswagen has given up on the Passat, Ford on the Mondeo, and Renault on the Talisman, and now another company will follow in their footsteps.
The automaker in question is Opel, and the model is the Insignia, which will be dropped before the end of the year. Truth be told, it’s not a surprise at all, considering that sister-brand Vauxhall dropped the UK variant, and Australia’s Holden Commodore and the Buick Regal sold in the U.S. were also discontinued.
“As a result of the CO2 specifications, and the focus of the rapid ramp-up of the three new multi-energy models in Russelsheim (Astra, Astra Sports Tourer, and DS 4), Insignia production will be phased out this year,” an Opel spokesperson told Germany’s Business Insider. “Opel is driving the change to a purely electric brand by 2028, and is preparing the market launch of several state-of-the-art electric models, including a future electric flagship.”
A direct successor to the current Insignia is in the pipeline. The car marque has confirmed that it will be electrified, with the company planning to go fully electric by 2028. “We are working intensively on the successor to the Insignia, which will be electrified,” a spokesperson said, adding that “Opel is driving the change to a purely electric brand by 2028,” and that they will “launch several state-of-the-art electric models, including a future electric flagship.”
In production since 2017, the second generation Opel Insignia is being assembled at the Russelsheim plant in Germany. It comes in three body styles, all of them based on the E2XX platform shared with the Chevrolet Malibu, and Cadillac XT4, as it was developed before the Stellantis era. Depending on the market, the Insignia is offered with a variety of gasoline and diesel engines, hooked up to a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, eight-speed automatic, or nine-speed automatic transmission.
