Another Mercedes-Benz Recall Begins, Now It's for Almost 1 Million Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is starting a global recall for almost 1 million cars and MPVs. The automaker discovered a problem that might affect the stopping ability of certain models. Don’t sigh yet! This is regarding older models, even though the changes must happen as soon as possible.
Mercedes-Benz discovered that almost 1 million of its cars might pose a risk to drivers and traffic. Even though the recall is about models from 2004 until 2015, the German company argues a brake booster issue needs to be solved immediately.
The ML and GL SUVs together with the R Class MPV need to go in for a free check. If the authorized service centers discover the vehicles might need repairing, then it will be done for free.
As per usual, owners that are in the Mercedes-Benz database will be contacted and informed. Other owners of 2004-2015 MLs, GLs, and R Class MPVs will have to ask themselves about the recall and if they’re part of it.
A statement by Mercedes-Benz points out the advanced corrosion in the joint area of the brake housing might affect the stopping distance. The driver would have the increase the force applied to the brake pedal to properly stop the moving vehicle, says Reuters citing the DPA newswire’s presentation of a release coming from Germany’s motor vehicle authority (KBA).
The recall has already started, but the almost 1 million cars sold worldwide that might have this issue won’t be easy to identify and bring in for a much-needed fix. Over 70,000 vehicles are estimated to be in Germany.
Mercedes-Benz has done many checks in the past couple of months and multiple recalls have been started for various reasons. It might look bad, but fans and customers must understand this is a normal reaction from a serious manufacturer that verifies its cars and offers solutions to potential problems.
Even though it took Mercedes-Benz some time to discover this particular braking issue brought by corrosion, the carmaker took it upon itself to announce it and to make the relevant changes to the affected vehicles.
