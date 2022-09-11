Another App Mysteriously Stops Working on Android Auto

Installing the latest Android Auto versions is very often a very risky thing to do, as the new releases occasionally break things down and cause issues that didn’t exist before.
This appears to be the case with a recent Android Auto update that shipped in August and which according to some users, doesn’t play nice with a popular audiobook app.
More specifically, several users claim here on the Google forums that the most recent stable version of Android Auto breaks down the Libby app, though, at first glance, there’s a chance the culprit is actually another update.
First of all, it’s worth knowing precisely what happens.
While Android Auto still runs properly, tapping the Libby icon in the app drawer no longer launches the software but returns an error reading “Libby doesn’t seem to be working right now.” Users claim everything is properly configured, including the permissions, and the most recent versions of all apps are installed.
Obviously, most people rushed to blame Android Auto for the whole thing, but there are signs that it all comes down to a compatibility glitch with Android 13.
Some of the users who are encountering the problem claim they’re seeing the error after updating their devices to Google’s most recent version of the mobile operating system, and the aforementioned error message does seem to indicate a compatibility problem.
At this point, it looks like all the generic fixes that users have turned to fail to bring things back to normal, so for the time being, the only option is to wait for Google or the Libby developers to come up with a fix.
As a temporary workaround, you could just start listening to an audiobook on the phone while driving or turn to the Bluetooth connection (without Android Auto running on the display in the car) until an official fix for this bug becomes available.
