autoevolution
 

Angry Russian Drivers Attack Uber’s Yandex Taxi HQ

16 May 2018, 11:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Yandex Taxi is Russia’s largest online taxi booking service. Operating as an app-based service, it links potential Russian customers with drivers of over 200 cab companies in Russia and, most recently, in Latvia.
20 photos
PAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying carPAL-V flying car
This pretty much means that if you are a cabby in Russia and you are not listed on Yandex, you’ll starve to death. Not starving to death requires paying a fee to Yandex, so that they can list you on the app.

Until recently, the fee for this was not big enough as to cause concern. In March, however, Yandex decided to up the ante and, according to The Moscow Times, increased the commission fees to up to 30 percent.

As you can imagine, that didn’t sit well with Russian taxi drivers, which immediately took action. At first, they called for a boycott of the service. Seeing that doesn’t have much effect, they decided to go to Yandex’s headquarters in Moscow, smoke bombs in hand.

It’s not clear how many drivers were involved in the attack on the building. Images posted on social media show a smoke bomb, not unlike the ones used in football stadiums, doing what it does best on a sidewalk outside of a building.

According to the source, leaflets scattered on the sidewalks read “Yandex.Taxi are bloodsuckers! Taxi drivers aren’t sheep!”

The reach of Yandex Taxi in Russia is so great that last year Uber merged with the service to create a new company called NewCo.

The combined power of the two companies is estimated at 35 million trips per month, that bring them a monthly revenue of roughly $131 million.

NewCo has expanded well beyond Russia’s borders, now operating in five countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

Latvia became this March the first European Union country to accept the launch of the Yandex Taxi service.

 

:>;> >D8A0 "/=45:A."0:A8" 2 >A:25 2A5 2 4K2:8 A B@51>20=85< ?>2KA8BL 70@?;0BC B0:A8AB0< #O=45:AB0:A8 #O=45:A #B0:A8

O postare distribuit de Artem Nabatov (@thenabatov) pe Mai 15, 2018 at 5:58 PDT

Uber yandex taxi driver taxi Russia
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeMercedes-AMG GT S RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT S Roadster CoupeROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan LuxuryAll car models  
 
 