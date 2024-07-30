Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Hospitalized After Crashing His e-Bike Into a Car

He may be the son of two of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, much like his five siblings, likes to keep to himself. He's not a celebrity except for his association with his parents, but he can still grab headlines.
He's doing it now, though not for a joyous reason. 20-year-old Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was hospitalized earlier this week after ramming his dirt bike into the back of a car stopped at the lights. He was injured in the fall, most likely because he wasn't wearing a helmet, and is still in hospital under observation as of this writing.
The good news is that it seems that his injuries are not serious, and he will be sent home soon.
According to one celebrity publication, the crash occurred on Monday, July 29, on Los Feliz Blvd. in Los Angeles, during rush hour. Pax was on his bike, without a helmet, as he approached a red light, failing to brake in time to a full stop and ramming into the back of a car that had stopped at the light.
Until paramedics arrived on the scene, the driver of the car stayed with Pax. The 20-year-old was complaining of pain in his hip and head, and eyewitnesses claimed that he'd suffered some kind of head injury when he was thrown off the bike.
As you probably anticipated, news of the accident has reignited the age-old debate of whether you should wear a helmet even in territories where one isn't mandated by law. Pax's choice of a bike makes the issue a moot one, because his e-bike is a lightweight electric motorcycle that doesn't fall in the three-class categorization system.
They pack powerful motors that start at 3,000W, peak at 6,000W, and develop 250Nm (184 ft-lb) of torque, lack pedals, and can easily hit 75 kph (46.6 mph) without modifications. With modifications – which Surron doesn't condone, by the way – one such bike can go as fast as 80-85 kph (50-53 mph).
Helmet legislation depends from state to state and country to country, and according to what class of bike you're riding. Since the Surron is so powerful and fast as to defy classification, it's always best to ride one with the proper safety gear.
The report cites law enforcement sources, so there's little reason to doubt its accuracy. On that same note, this is the same celebrity publication that broke some of the biggest showbiz stories of recent years, before they were even confirmed by reps or law enforcement.
Photos of Pax riding around town in the weeks leading up to the crash show him on what looks like a modified Surron. Surron bikes are dirt bikes that Surron themselves describe as "not an e-bike" but an "e-dirt bike" that would fall in the non-existent "class 4 category." With the single exception of the street-legal Surron Light Bee LBX (L1e), Surron bikes are not legal except for use on private property.
