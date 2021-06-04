Android Automotive OS 10 Now Available in Polestar Android Emulator

Polestar is one of the companies that decided to go all-in on Android Automotive, and the company is providing a dedicated Android emulator that allows developers to create apps and test them in a straightforward manner in an attempt to pave the way for more software for cars.
So in other words, Polestar has created the necessary means for developers to code for its own vehicles, therefore making sure the adoption of Android Automotive pays off in the long term.
This week, the carmaker has announced another welcome update for developers interested in bringing their apps to Android Automotive and Polestar models.
The company’s own Android emulator has been updated with Android Automotive OS10 and the latest templates, which means developers can now build app integration for the Polestar 2 much easier.
Google itself has praised Android Automotive, claiming at I/O a few weeks ago that more and more carmakers are interested in adopting this new system.
For example, Android Automotive will power the upcoming Hummer EV, and Google explains that carmakers like General Motors, Renault, and Volvo are all expected to launch their own models powered by the same operating system by the end of the year.
The best of all is that Google gives all these companies the opportunity to further customize Android Automotive according to their own needs. In other words, the operating system can eventually land in each car with a different skin, though the underlying software would still come down to the same feature package bundled with Android Automotive.
For Google, the growing adoption of Android Automotive means the company can further expand in the car sector with more integrated services, as Google Maps and Google Assistant are now offered at the operating system level.
Android Auto, on the other hand, whose adoption is improving as well, requires a dedicated Android phone that needs to be connected to a compatible head unit to power the car optimized experience.
