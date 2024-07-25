Android Auto Wired Drops Support for Android 8 (Oreo)

Google has silently updated the minimum requirements for Android Auto, dropping support for Android 8.0 (Oreo) for wired connections. The system requirements for Android Auto wireless are unchanged.
The search giant didn't release an announcement to reveal this change – Google doesn't typically do that anyway, as all these updates happen quietly and are usually discovered by users themselves when trying to install Android Auto – but a "Get started" support page now lists Android 9.0 or higher as the only way to run the app with a cable.
According to the Wayback Machine, the change occurred sometime between June 17 and July 19, so I'm guessing that Google updated the minimum system requirements for Android Auto as part of the Android 15 beta program.
With a new Android version already on the radar, it makes sense for Google to drop support for older releases, especially as their usage has declined significantly. Android Oreo reached the general availability phase on August 21, 2017, with the latest release going live in October 2021.
Theoretically, Android Auto will continue to run on Android Oreo devices where it's already installed, but no new updates will be received. This means you'll remain on the current version for as long as Google wants to allow it, as the search giant regularly forces Android Auto updates to ensure that everybody runs a newer version. However, if you own an Android Oreo phone and want to install the app from the Google Play Store, it should no longer be available.
Thankfully, sideloading could come to the rescue and allow you to install Android Auto before it's too late, but it's clear that the time has come for Oreo users to upgrade and move to an Android version that is still getting support.
If you use Android Auto with a wireless connection, nothing has changed on this front, albeit Oreo is also the minimum requirement if you own a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Note 8. However, beginning with Android 10, you can use any Google or Samsung phone, while starting with Android 11, any phone can run Android Auto without a cable.
Android Oreo was a notable release for its time, bringing features that we can't live without today, such as picture-in-picture support and the notification dots that are now widely used across the entire ecosystem.
This operating system also included adaptive icons, downloadable fonts, and wide-gamut colors, but considering it was launched seven years ago, the time has come for everybody to leave it behind and move to new-generation software. The next Android version should launch in just a few weeks.
According to the Wayback Machine, the change occurred sometime between June 17 and July 19, so I'm guessing that Google updated the minimum system requirements for Android Auto as part of the Android 15 beta program.
With a new Android version already on the radar, it makes sense for Google to drop support for older releases, especially as their usage has declined significantly. Android Oreo reached the general availability phase on August 21, 2017, with the latest release going live in October 2021.
What does this mean for users whose devices still run Android Oreo? Is this the end of Android Auto on these phones? Yes and no.
Theoretically, Android Auto will continue to run on Android Oreo devices where it's already installed, but no new updates will be received. This means you'll remain on the current version for as long as Google wants to allow it, as the search giant regularly forces Android Auto updates to ensure that everybody runs a newer version. However, if you own an Android Oreo phone and want to install the app from the Google Play Store, it should no longer be available.
Thankfully, sideloading could come to the rescue and allow you to install Android Auto before it's too late, but it's clear that the time has come for Oreo users to upgrade and move to an Android version that is still getting support.
If you use Android Auto with a wireless connection, nothing has changed on this front, albeit Oreo is also the minimum requirement if you own a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Note 8. However, beginning with Android 10, you can use any Google or Samsung phone, while starting with Android 11, any phone can run Android Auto without a cable.
Android Oreo was a notable release for its time, bringing features that we can't live without today, such as picture-in-picture support and the notification dots that are now widely used across the entire ecosystem.
This operating system also included adaptive icons, downloadable fonts, and wide-gamut colors, but considering it was launched seven years ago, the time has come for everybody to leave it behind and move to new-generation software. The next Android version should launch in just a few weeks.