Android Auto Will Stop Working on Older Versions of Android

Google has silently updated the system requirements for Android Auto to state that users need at least Android 8.0 to run the app.
Previously, Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) was also supported for a wired Android Auto connection.
While Google has so far remained tight-lipped on this system requirements update, it looks like the change took place in mid-June, with the company also updating the Android Auto FAQ page with the new information.
As per this page, the wired version of Android Auto now needs a phone running at least Android 8.0 (any newer release is obviously supported), a high-quality USB cable, and a compatible head unit that can run Android Auto.
At this point, however, Android Auto is still running on older versions of Android, including Android 6 and Android 7. However, according to this reddit thread, the Mountain View-based search giant has started showing warnings on Android Auto to inform users that their version of Android would no longer be supported.
“Phone system is too old. App needs Android upgrade soon,” the notification reads.
Needless to say, the number of people still running Android 6 or Android 7 is likely very low, though there are plenty of Android-based media receives out there currently powered by older versions of the operating system. Most of them are built by no-name Chinese companies with little to no interest in system updates, so newer versions of Android obviously aren’t available for their devices.
In case you’re wondering, Android 6.0 is a 7-year-old operating system, as it was released in October 2015. As a result, Google still testing every release of Android Auto on such an old OS doesn’t make much sense going forward, especially as the company is getting ready for the big Coolwalk overhaul that should go live any week now.
According to Google itself, the Coolwalk update is scheduled to go live at some point during the summer, so now there’s hope the update to version 8.0 due next month could be the one bringing this highly anticipated refresh to all users.
