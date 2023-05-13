Android Auto Users Will Soon Get Another Top App

Google bragged about Android Auto and Android Automotive a lot at this year's I/O event, claiming that both platforms are currently seeing skyrocketing adoption.
Android Automotive, Google says, will be available in twice as many cars by the end of this year, whereas Android Auto will soon hit the 200 million vehicle milestone.
In other words, the search giant's automotive strategy is working like a charm, so it continues to be fully committed to improving the experience on all fronts.
One of Google's main focuses lately has been working with developers on bringing their apps to Android Auto. After WeatherRadar debuted on the platform in February, bringing a fully featured weather forecast to the dashboard, another big competitor is preparing to follow in its footsteps.
The Weather Channel will soon update its Android app with support for Android Auto, Google confirmed at I/O. The company has remained tight-lipped on when this highly anticipated debut will occur and what will bring new to the table.
Most likely, The Weather Channel will go live on Android Auto by the end of the summer, but the timing can change if something doesn’t work as planned. As for the feature lineup, we should expect an experience similar to WeatherRadar.
The full weather application tracks your location and provides the weather forecast, temperature, and conditions wherever you are. Additionally, users can also access the radar and check the forecast for a location they plan to drive to with Android Auto on the screen.
The Weather Channel isn't the only big app confirmed to come to Android Auto at I/O. Google has also revealed that it's working with Zoom and Cisco to bring their video-conferencing software to Android Auto. These apps will offer options to make audio calls and join meetings, with video to be blocked for obvious reasons. Users who'll want to also broadcast video will have to pull over and use their mobile devices for an upgraded experience.
In the meantime, Android Auto keeps opening its doors to more app categories, including IoT software. Google encourages developers to update their smart home applications with Android Auto support, giving drivers the power to control their devices remotely from the dashboard. It's not hard to imagine how this would come in very handy.
With access to smart devices from the screen in the cabin, drivers can open and close their garage doors without unlocking their smartphones. The same for alarm systems, cameras, and so on, as a smart home companion app could provide one-tap access to all connected devices right from the car.
While so many big apps are already on their way to Android Auto, Google has so far remained tight-lipped on their launch dates, so users should better not hold their breaths for these debuts just yet.
