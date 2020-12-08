The New Triton 3300/6 Submarine Is Perfect for Family Dives, Your Family Yacht

Android Auto Users Struggling with Waze App Despite Official Google Fix

While Waze is currently one of the most popular navigation apps out there, this isn’t by any means a guarantee everything is supposed to run properly 24/7. 1 photo



First and foremost, it’s a bug causing Waze to no longer show up on Android Auto.



While I’ve seen this problem reported before, the fix didn’t take more than a minute, as users just had to re-enable the app from the settings screen of Android Auto. In other words, Waze got removed from the app list in Android Auto, and users needed to manually re-enable it.



However, this doesn’t seem to be the case here, as some claim the app is nowhere to be seen even after enabling it in Android Auto.



So right now, it’s not exactly clear why



And then, some users claim Waze just loses GPS tracking, which means the app is no longer able to determine their location and thus provide directions to a defined destination. Again, this is something that’s been reported before, but in most of the cases, the problem went away after an app update or using a manual GPS recalibration on Android devices.



One thing that’s worth checking here is the battery management system, as Waze needs to be allowed to run in the background on the Android device to make sure its services aren’t suspended.



Google released a fix for GPS issues in Waze in version 4.67, but users in this



