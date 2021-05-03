Android Auto Users Report New Notification Problems with Top Messaging App

Crew-1 Marks the End of the Longest Mission on the ISS With a Splashdown

If you’re a Signal user, you probably know this is one of the apps whose adoption skyrocketed lately, mostly as a result of the WhatsApp exodus that started earlier this year. 1 photo



But as it turns out, the experience with Signal on Android Auto still needs additional refinements, as several users are complaining of broken notifications after a recent update.



I first spotted such problems on Android Auto last week, but I wasn’t sure the whole thing was caused by Google’s app or by Signal itself. But according to this



So at the first glance, Signal is the culprit here, though for now, it’s not very clear what’s causing the whole thing and whether a recent update is the one to blame.



Is there anything you can do in the meantime? This isn’t clear either, as I tried downgrading to an earlier Signal version but the notifications still don’t seem to show up on Android Auto. Neither Google nor the Signal team acknowledged the notification glitches, so it remains to be seen when a fix could land.



In the meantime, Google is already preparing to ship a



