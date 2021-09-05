Custom "Zanzibar Brown" Scott Addict Gravel Bike Is Perfect From One End to the Other

5 Android Auto and CarPlay Errors Are Too Much of a Headache, Study Finds

4 Google Releases New Google Maps Update with Big News for Android Auto Users

3 Google Just Managed to Restore the Android Auto Feature Everybody Loves and Needs

More on this:

Android Auto Update Said to Do More Harm Than Good, Phones No Longer Detected

In theory, software updates are supposed to be good news because they include additional fixes, improvements, and patches whose purpose is to make applications overall more stable and reliable. 6 photos



An early-August Android Auto update, for example, is being blamed for major connectivity issues currently hitting a number of devices, with posts on Google’s



According to these users, it all started in early August when they installed a



While some haven’t provided any version specifics, Google rolled out



The impacted users claim that after installing the update, their phones are no longer detected when plugging in the cable, so Android Auto no longer starts. In some cases, the mobile devices do begin charging, which means the cable connection is detected, but Android Auto still fails to launch.



Others say that both the wired and the wireless modes are broken down in their cars, all after installing the same Android Auto update. The phone model doesn’t seem to be making any difference, as similar problems are also encountered with Google’s very own Pixel phones.



At this point, it’s not known if Google is investigating these reports or not, so downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto seems to be the only option for now. In the case of Android Auto, however, many users think that installing updates is some kind of digital Russian roulette, as all these new versions could eventually cause problems they didn’t have before, all without getting any other substantial improvements.An early-August Android Auto update, for example, is being blamed for major connectivity issues currently hitting a number of devices, with posts on Google’s forums indicating that generic workarounds like changing cables and reinstalling the app don’t make any difference.According to these users, it all started in early August when they installed a new version of Android Auto While some haven’t provided any version specifics, Google rolled out Android Auto 6.7 in the first days of August, so most likely, this is the one that’s causing all the connectivity problems for these users. An update to version 6.8 has been shipped later the same month, but it’s not yet clear if any fixes for these connection errors are included or not.The impacted users claim that after installing the update, their phones are no longer detected when plugging in the cable, so Android Auto no longer starts. In some cases, the mobile devices do begin charging, which means the cable connection is detected, but Android Auto still fails to launch.Others say that both the wired and the wireless modes are broken down in their cars, all after installing the same Android Auto update. The phone model doesn’t seem to be making any difference, as similar problems are also encountered with Google’s very own Pixel phones.At this point, it’s not known if Google is investigating these reports or not, so downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto seems to be the only option for now.