Android Auto System Requirements – The 2022 Update

In theory, the Android Auto experience is supposed to be a plug-and-play process, so you only have to connect your mobile device to the head unit in the car to start the app.
But in reality, Android Auto comes with its very own system requirements, and earlier this year, the Mountain View-based parent company silently released an update in this regard.
First of all, Android Auto wireless.
The system requirements on this front have remained unchanged, so to run the app without a cable, you need either a Google or Samsung phone with Android 10 or any other device running Android 11. Android 9 is also supported, but you must have a Samsung Galaxy S8, a Galaxy S8+, or a Note 8.
If everything is good to go on the phone side, you obviously need a compatible head unit in the car as well, either factory-installed or an aftermarket media receiver that supports Android Auto.
And now, Android Auto is wired.
Until recently, running Android Auto with a cable connection required Android 6.0 or later, but Google has quietly updated the system requirements to enforce newer versions of the operating system. So starting with 2022, you need at least Android 8.0 (also known as Oreo) to run Android Auto with a cable.
Just like in the case of the wireless sibling, the wired version also requires a compatible head unit. And of course, you also need a high-quality USB cable, and unfortunately, we all know how difficult it sometimes is to find a cord that plays nice with Android Auto – if you believe that genuine cables are the best choice, this isn’t always the case.
Unfortunately, if you want to run Android Auto with a device powered by the Android Go edition, this isn’t possible, as the app doesn’t support the platform, so your smartphone must be powered by the full version of Google’s mobile operating system.
