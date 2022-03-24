Android Auto Stuck with Mysterious “Test Screen,” No Need to Panic

More on this:

1 Don’t Be Angry If Waze Fails to Work on Android Auto… It Happens on CarPlay as Well

2 Google Fixes a Small Part of the Android Auto – Android Automotive Confusion

3 Trending Android Auto Error Finally Under Investigation

4 The Internet Has Figured Out How to Fix the Android Auto Bug Google Can’t Resolve

5 How Android Auto Will Be Able to Detect a Bad USB Cable