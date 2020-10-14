Android Auto Seemingly Becoming the Stable App Everybody Expects It to Be

While the most recent Android Auto update introduces a series of problems of its own, it looks like the application overall is much more refined now and everything is working just as expected for more users.
This is what most people who installed Android Auto 5.6 and 5.7 claim in their reviews on the Google Play Store as all these updates have seemingly resolved major issues with the app, including the broken notifications and the interaction with Google Assistant.
Indeed, Android Auto 5.7 did resolve various bugs experienced after the upgrade to Android 11 on a series of devices, while also restoring the expected notification behavior on the Google Pixel.
And while some are still struggling with voice commands and other issues in Android Auto, many believe that the app is getting much more stable with these updates.
“Much improved over prior versions,” user Jason Miller says. “With many of the latest updates this application works exactly as it should in my 2017 Mazda 6. The interface is cool and it works with so many streaming applications and various radio station specific apps as well. With the newer android versions, it seems stable to use,” Google user Lou Damico adds.
“Getting much better with voice commands. Navigation works like a charm. Very easy to operate without any experience. There are still limitations to the voice commands that are often annoying,” Zach H. continues.
And while it’s pretty clear that the experience with Android Auto still depends on a series of factors, including the cable that is used to power the whole thing, Google itself acknowledged several bugs that should be fixed with software updates in the coming months.
In the meantime, Google is also working on several new features for Android Auto, including support for a secondary screen. Google Maps and Google Assistant are also getting overhauled driving modes that would come in handy to those without an Android Auto-capable head unit, so overall, the search giant seems to be fully committed to its long-term plan of winning the race in the car.
Indeed, Android Auto 5.7 did resolve various bugs experienced after the upgrade to Android 11 on a series of devices, while also restoring the expected notification behavior on the Google Pixel.
And while some are still struggling with voice commands and other issues in Android Auto, many believe that the app is getting much more stable with these updates.
“Much improved over prior versions,” user Jason Miller says. “With many of the latest updates this application works exactly as it should in my 2017 Mazda 6. The interface is cool and it works with so many streaming applications and various radio station specific apps as well. With the newer android versions, it seems stable to use,” Google user Lou Damico adds.
“Getting much better with voice commands. Navigation works like a charm. Very easy to operate without any experience. There are still limitations to the voice commands that are often annoying,” Zach H. continues.
And while it’s pretty clear that the experience with Android Auto still depends on a series of factors, including the cable that is used to power the whole thing, Google itself acknowledged several bugs that should be fixed with software updates in the coming months.
In the meantime, Google is also working on several new features for Android Auto, including support for a secondary screen. Google Maps and Google Assistant are also getting overhauled driving modes that would come in handy to those without an Android Auto-capable head unit, so overall, the search giant seems to be fully committed to its long-term plan of winning the race in the car.