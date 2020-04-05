Android Auto Random Disconnect Bug Hitting One More Car Brand

We’ve known for a while that the experience with Android Auto can be either flawless or a complete nightmare, and as it turns out, some unlucky Peugeot owners are getting a taste of the latter.
Several reports published by Peugeot drivers on Google’s support forums reveal that Android Auto keeps disconnecting all of a sudden in their cars for no clear reason, obviously making it impossible to use apps like Google Maps, Waze, or Spotify.
As it typically happens when such issues are experienced, these drivers have tried to conduct an investigation of their own, only to discover that replacing the cable, clearing the Android Auto cache, and restarting the phone don’t make any difference.
The same behavior has been reported on Samsung and Pixel phones, and by the looks of things, owners of other car models, such as Volkswagen, chimed in to complain of similar problems with Android Auto.
Most often, however, the Peugeot 3008 is the one suffering from this random disconnect bug, as someone explains on the forums.
“I have ensured that my phone is all updated, including the associated apps, I am using the cable that came with my Samsung Galaxy S10, I have updated the software in my car as per the peugeot garages instructions, and yet Android Auto is still constantly disconnecting and reconnecting to the car,” one user explains.
“I have cleared all cache from AA, Google, Google play services, even chrome and other google apps. Restarted my phone after all that and it still doesn't work. It works for about 10 minutes, the slowly starts disconnecting and reconnecting for a minute at a time, then after another 3 minutes or so its constant.”
At the time of writing, there’s no known workaround for this issue, as the typical fixes, like replacing the cable and clearing the AA cache, do not fix the connection problem. Also, the latest Android Auto doesn’t seem to include a fix either.
