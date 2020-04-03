Android Auto Now Broken Down After the Update to Android 10

Android 10 is the latest version of Google’s operating system, but while users are recommended to update their devices to get so many new features, some might actually delay the whole thing due to an issue with Android Auto.
More specifically, some of those who installed Android 10 on their devices are now complaining that Android Auto is no longer working, with the connection between the smartphone and the car not possible anymore.
In most of the cases, Android Auto just fails to start, and the common workarounds like resetting and clearing the cache don’t seem to restore the normal behavior before the update.
The issue occurs on a wide variety of phones, including here Google’s very own Pixel but also Samsung smartphones, like the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S10.
A discussion thread on Google’s forums was started in February this year, and several users confirmed this week that the same bug is still plaguing their devices.
“Similar issue! After update to 10, AA stopped working. My car Will not show up in connected cars and AA icon does not launch either in my 2018 Ram 1500. Tried all fixes including cables. Not working as of today," one user said in mid-March.
“Same problem after update to Android ver10 with LG ThinQ8 on Verizon connected to Hyundai Sonata. Checked with Samsung using Android ver 9 and it works. Need this fixed,” someone else adds.
Google recommends users to try out a series of generic fixes, including updating the Google app and Android Auto to the latest versions, but also clearing the storage and cache for Android Auto, Google, and Google Play Services.
If nothing works, then you should reach out to Google, the company says, and you can do this through the contact form on this page. There’s no word on whether a fix is on its way or not.
In most of the cases, Android Auto just fails to start, and the common workarounds like resetting and clearing the cache don’t seem to restore the normal behavior before the update.
The issue occurs on a wide variety of phones, including here Google’s very own Pixel but also Samsung smartphones, like the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S10.
A discussion thread on Google’s forums was started in February this year, and several users confirmed this week that the same bug is still plaguing their devices.
“Similar issue! After update to 10, AA stopped working. My car Will not show up in connected cars and AA icon does not launch either in my 2018 Ram 1500. Tried all fixes including cables. Not working as of today," one user said in mid-March.
“Same problem after update to Android ver10 with LG ThinQ8 on Verizon connected to Hyundai Sonata. Checked with Samsung using Android ver 9 and it works. Need this fixed,” someone else adds.
Google recommends users to try out a series of generic fixes, including updating the Google app and Android Auto to the latest versions, but also clearing the storage and cache for Android Auto, Google, and Google Play Services.
If nothing works, then you should reach out to Google, the company says, and you can do this through the contact form on this page. There’s no word on whether a fix is on its way or not.