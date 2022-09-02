Android Auto Emergency Update Also Repairing a Second Widespread Error

There are many critical problems in Android Auto that Google needs to fix as fast as possible, and fortunately, the company managed to resolve two of them with an emergency update that was released recently.
A few days ago, the Mountain View-based search giant confirmed a software update for Android Auto that was specifically supposed to resolve an app problem first reported in early August. Android Auto no longer worked for some drivers, with the app not launching or not staying connected.
Google shipped the update to address the glitch in late August.
Now the company has confirmed that the very same fix resolves a second bug, this time impacting buyers of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
More specifically, customers of Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable discovered that Android Auto doesn’t launch when a Fold 4 is connected to the head unit, either wirelessly or with a cable, even in cars where other Samsung phones are working properly.
Google explains that the emergency fix it released to resolve the original Android Auto error is also addressing this Fold 4 connectivity issue.
“The fix that will solve both issues is already rolling out. We expect that the issue should be resolved when the fix reaches your device, which may take a few days,” a Google Community Specialist said in a post on the company’s forums.
No further specifics have been provided on this emergency update, but the best thing you can do right now is to make sure Android Auto is up-to-date. The most stable version of Android Auto is 8.0 – and before you ask, no, the Coolwalk interface isn’t available just yet.
Google originally promised to ship Coolwalk in the summer of 2022, but now it looks like the company could push back the release, as the new feature doesn’t seem to be ready for the public rollout. If anything, more information on the Coolwalk ETA is expected this month.
Google shipped the update to address the glitch in late August.
Now the company has confirmed that the very same fix resolves a second bug, this time impacting buyers of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
More specifically, customers of Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable discovered that Android Auto doesn’t launch when a Fold 4 is connected to the head unit, either wirelessly or with a cable, even in cars where other Samsung phones are working properly.
Google explains that the emergency fix it released to resolve the original Android Auto error is also addressing this Fold 4 connectivity issue.
“The fix that will solve both issues is already rolling out. We expect that the issue should be resolved when the fix reaches your device, which may take a few days,” a Google Community Specialist said in a post on the company’s forums.
No further specifics have been provided on this emergency update, but the best thing you can do right now is to make sure Android Auto is up-to-date. The most stable version of Android Auto is 8.0 – and before you ask, no, the Coolwalk interface isn’t available just yet.
Google originally promised to ship Coolwalk in the summer of 2022, but now it looks like the company could push back the release, as the new feature doesn’t seem to be ready for the public rollout. If anything, more information on the Coolwalk ETA is expected this month.