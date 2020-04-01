Android Auto Broken Down on Chevrolet Cars, MyLink Often Stops Working

A number of Chevrolet owners whose cars are equipped with MyLink and support for Android Auto are now complaining that Google’s app no longer works.
While bugs in Android Auto are nothing new, Chevy drivers claim Google’s app either isn’t detected at all or stops working all of a sudden when being used.
And of course, a number of drivers claim MyLink is broken down too, which makes them believe that the Android Auto issue is also related to a software error that Chevrolet itself must fix.
A discussion thread on Google’s Android Auto forums reveals that the problem first showed up a few months ago but is yet to receive a fix from the search giant or Chevrolet.
“I have a 2018 Camaro 2SS 1LE, with a Samsung Galaxy S10+. MyLink recently stoped working, I feel like this is Chevrolet's fault. My phone works with other car manufacturers without issue,” someone says on the forums.
“Same thing happened to me I have been using AA for years. They did something in a recent update and broke the ability to project. This is a very frustrating situation as now I am forced to drive trying to balance my phone and drive. Fix this Google, you are creating unsafe driving situation,” another driver adds.
Some of the Chevrolet owners who managed to fix the issue claim this is possible by uninstalling Android Auto and cleaning the cache of the Google Play services and the Google Play Store app. Installing Android Auto from scratch should help deal with the bug, some say, temporarily restoring the app in Chevrolet cars.
Of course, this is something that only works for some, but given no other workaround exists, it’s worth a try anyway.
Neither Google nor Chevrolet commented on these problems, so for the time being, it’s still not known whether a fix is on its way or not. Google has recently released a new Android Auto update, but this one doesn’t seem to make any difference for Chevrolet owners experiencing this problem.
