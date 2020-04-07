Android Auto Blocked on Phones from Top Android Device Manufacturer

G-Style Dynamic Rear Lamp for Mercedes G-Class Should Be Standard Equipment

Just like all the other Android apps, Android Auto can be installed from the Google Play Stores in countries where it’s supported with a simple click. 6 photos



Some say the whole thing is happening after the upgrade to Android 10, with the Google Play Store listing now displaying a messaging recommending them to reach out to Google.



“This app isn’t compatible with your device anymore. Contact the developers for more info,” the message displayed in the Google Play Store reads.



Someone on the Google forums explains they paid a visit to the dealership for help and Android Auto immediately started working normally after a different phone from another brand was plugged in.



“I just spent over 2 hours at my dealership to get my LQ7 ThinQ to connect to my car through Android Auto. I spent 1 1/2 hours to get all the updates done to my car and even had a technician drive multiple times with me to see that it would connect at the dealership, but within 2 -3 blocks away, it disconnects. We tried different USB cables and those did not work. Same response, would connect, then disconnect within 3 blocks. Eventually he got his Android phone and connected to my car, and his worked,” LG customer Kathryn Carter says.



