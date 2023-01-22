Android Auto 8.7 Now Available for All Users as Coolwalk Rollout Continues

More on this:

1 Google Allowing More Apps on Android Auto Is Huge News, Here’s Why

2 Three Years Later, a Major Android Auto Bug Finally Gets Fixed

3 Google Restarts Android Auto Bug Investigation After Original Fix Proves Useless

4 Mysterious “Exclamation Mark” Error Shows Up on Android Auto 8.6, Here’s the Fix

5 Users Rush to Update Android Auto Hoping to Get Coolwalk, End Up Unable to Use the App