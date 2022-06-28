Android Auto 7.8 Now Available for All Users

Google has just released a new stable version of Android Auto for Android devices out there, as another build has graduated from beta and is now ready for prime time.
Android Auto 7.8 is therefore available today, though what you need to know is that the rollout takes place in stages through the Google Play Store. This means not all devices are getting the update on day one, and depending on a series of factors, it could take up to several days to receive the new version.
If you don’t want to wait, the easiest way to go is to download the stand-alone Android Auto 7.8 APK installer from this page and deploy the new version manually.
And now, the big question: is something notable included in this new build?
At first glance, the focus has been entirely on fixing bugs and polishing the experience with Android Auto, and in some ways, this makes version 7.8 a must-have for all users out there. It’s not a secret that the experience with Android Auto hasn’t always been the best, so a new set of fixes always comes in handy.
There’s something you won’t like to hear about Android Auto 7.8 though. It does not include the highly anticipated Coolwalk overhaul, so at this point, it’s very clear Google needs a little bit more time to start the public rollout.
Earlier this year, the search giant said it would bring Coolwalk to users by the summer, and at some level, the company is kind of running out of time to make it happen. Version 7.8 obviously doesn’t include any change on this front, so fingers crossed for Android Auto 7.9, which is projected to go live in July, to include the new interface.
For now, it’s up to users to discover what else is new in Android Auto 7.8, so leave a comment in the box below if you notice something changed in this update.
