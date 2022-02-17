Android Auto 7.4 Might Finally Fix a Major Android Auto Problem

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Android Auto news lately, you probably know already that Android 12 doesn’t exactly deliver the smooth experience users would have expected from the latest and greatest version of the Google operating system.
In many cases, Android 12 ends up causing all kinds of problems that can’t be fixed with the typical workarounds, so users are often left all alone with no other option than to hope Google would come up with a fix sooner rather than later.
The recently-spotted Android Auto 7.4 apparently does this for one major bug encountered after the update to Android 12.
First and foremost, it’s important to keep in mind these are just early reports, and Google itself hasn’t shared a changelog for the beta build of this Android Auto version.
However, some users discovered that after installing this build, the text notification glitch is no longer there on Android Auto, as everything is running properly on a device powered by Android 12.
In other words, if Android Auto no longer shows any text notifications when your Android 12 mobile device is connected to a head unit, the update to version 7.4 could finally bring things back to normal.
This doesn’t necessarily mean you should rush to install this beta build. Not at all. Beta builds have a very clear goal, as they are supposed to be installed by power users and members of Google’s testing program who can install them on their devices for early bug hunting.
In other words, they come with an increased likelihood of glitches, and this is the reason you should just stick with the stable branch if you’re interested in a more polished experience overall.
For the time being, there’s no ETA as to when Android Auto 7.4 could be promoted to the stable channel, but it shouldn’t take too long before this happens. You can find the APK installer of the latest beta build on this page.
The recently-spotted Android Auto 7.4 apparently does this for one major bug encountered after the update to Android 12.
First and foremost, it’s important to keep in mind these are just early reports, and Google itself hasn’t shared a changelog for the beta build of this Android Auto version.
However, some users discovered that after installing this build, the text notification glitch is no longer there on Android Auto, as everything is running properly on a device powered by Android 12.
In other words, if Android Auto no longer shows any text notifications when your Android 12 mobile device is connected to a head unit, the update to version 7.4 could finally bring things back to normal.
This doesn’t necessarily mean you should rush to install this beta build. Not at all. Beta builds have a very clear goal, as they are supposed to be installed by power users and members of Google’s testing program who can install them on their devices for early bug hunting.
In other words, they come with an increased likelihood of glitches, and this is the reason you should just stick with the stable branch if you’re interested in a more polished experience overall.
For the time being, there’s no ETA as to when Android Auto 7.4 could be promoted to the stable channel, but it shouldn’t take too long before this happens. You can find the APK installer of the latest beta build on this page.