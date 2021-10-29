Android Auto 7 Comes with a Small Surprise You’ll Never Discover on Your Own

Since we told you it's almost impossible to discover this Easter Egg on your own, here are the steps to launch the video.

First and foremost, you need to activate the developer mode in Android Auto. To do this, you must go to Android Auto settings on your phone and tap the Version section 10 times. You should then see a message that the developer mode has been activated on your phone.

Next, head over to the menu in the top right corner and change the application mode to Developer.

On the head unit, tap the All car apps icon and scroll down until you find a UX Prototype item. Double-tap it, and that's it. Easy, right?