5 Forget About Android Auto: Google Says Android Automotive Ready for Prime Time

2 Major Google Maps Alternative Now Available on Android Auto

1 Google Says Its Critical Android Auto Fix Needs to Be Fixed

More on this:

Android Auto 6.4 Includes a Surprise Fix for Google Assistant

Android Auto 6.4, the version that officially landed earlier this month, comes with one extra fix that Google has recently revealed. 1 photo



But when it comes to making calls using Google Assistant, some



In other words, Google Assistant indeed makes the call just fine, but once the person at the other end of the line picks up, they can’t hear anything coming through the car's microphone.



Incoming calls seem to be working correctly, so only the audio of the outgoing ones appears to be affected. Google has been investigating the whole thing for a while, and the company has recently confirmed that Android Auto 6.4 comes to address it.



“Thanks for your feedback. The Android Auto team has already released a fix to address this. However, if you’re still facing this issue, we recommend updating the Android Auto app to the latest version (rolling out soon) and inform us of any further issues,” a member of the Android Auto team



Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be a universal fix, as some people are still complaining of the same problem even when Android Auto 6.4 is used in their cars.



The phone model and the car brand don’t make any difference at first glance, as the Android Auto problem seems to occur on pretty much any random configuration.



Google hasn’t provided any other specifics on the fix, so at this point, it’s still not known if the company is still investigating and whether an updated patch is on its way to users. First and foremost, some context. Google Assistant allows users to do all sorts of things hands-free when running Android Auto on their head units, including making calls, setting up the navigation, controlling the music playback, and even having the incoming messages read.But when it comes to making calls using Google Assistant, some Android Auto users discovered that the whole thing no longer worked as expected, as the call ended up having no outgoing audio.In other words, Google Assistant indeed makes the call just fine, but once the person at the other end of the line picks up, they can’t hear anything coming through the car's microphone.Incoming calls seem to be working correctly, so only the audio of the outgoing ones appears to be affected. Google has been investigating the whole thing for a while, and the company has recently confirmed that Android Auto 6.4 comes to address it.“Thanks for your feedback. The Android Auto team has already released a fix to address this. However, if you’re still facing this issue, we recommend updating the Android Auto app to the latest version (rolling out soon) and inform us of any further issues,” a member of the Android Auto team said earlier this month.Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be a universal fix, as some people are still complaining of the same problem even when Android Auto 6.4 is used in their cars.The phone model and the car brand don’t make any difference at first glance, as the Android Auto problem seems to occur on pretty much any random configuration.Google hasn’t provided any other specifics on the fix, so at this point, it’s still not known if the company is still investigating and whether an updated patch is on its way to users.