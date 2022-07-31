An Unused BMW 323i E30 2 Door Is for Sale but the Price Is Insanely High

Although it has excellent specs and an exaggeratedly high price, it's not a sleek new M3 Touring; it's a 1985 323i E30 offered by a car dealer in Austria. It has incredibly low mileage.
Supposedly the car is so interesting that the seller is not afraid to ask €119,990, around $122,000, for it. Of course, if the mileage of just 260 km (161 miles) is anything to go by, you may consider it new. But still, it's a car produced in 1985.
So this BMW 323i e30 was first registered in April 1985. However, we must admit that, according to the photos, the car is in very good condition and the stated mileage of 260 km is credible. Look, for example, at the perfectly clean interior, with no stains, scratches, or cracks on the dashboard.
Don't look for unnecessary equipment such as alloy wheels, electric windows, or a panoramic roof. The customer will only pay for a self-locking differential, a 5-speed sports manual gearbox, RECARO sports seats (factory originals), 3-spoke leather sports steering wheel, rear spoiler, fog lights, and electric exterior mirrors.
The BMW 323i has a 2.3-liter inline-six engine delivering 110 kW - 150 ps (148 hp) and 205 Nm (151 ft-lb) torque to the rear wheels. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) takes 9.0 seconds, and the top speed is 204 kph (127 mph).
The only flaw is the €119,990 ($122,000) price tag. It's so high that it makes us wonder if the red BMW will find an owner. The last time it was offered for sale was in 2017, when the seller asked for €69,900 (almost $ 70.200).
The E30 is the second generation of the BMW's 3 Series, and it was produced between 1982 and 1994, with a facelift in 1987. Unlike its predecessor, the E21, which was available only as a two-door vehicle, the E30 was produced in all shapes: coupe, four-door sedan, station wagon, and convertible. It was also the first 3 Series offered with an M3 version.
