An Ode to Embracing the Metric System

Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous

It's not easy being in charge of a multinational company that has probably tens of departments and hundreds if not thousands of people working in marketing. In my view, that doesn't make it OK for the people in charge of Mercedes-Benz branding to keep changing the nomenclature of models each time someone from marketing has a seemingly great new naming scheme.



This is especially true when it comes to such an established carmaker, otherwise known as the inventor of the modern automobile.



For those wondering what on Earth I am on about, please bear with me. A lot of carmakers have decided to completely revamp the way in which they name their models in recent years, and you probably agree that most of those changes were met with criticism at first.



For example, it took at least a ...