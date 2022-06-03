An Imminent GTA 6 Announcement Is Just Wishful Thinking Despite Recent “Leak”

While the only thing we know about GTA 6 is that it’s currently being developed, the game keeps making the headlines every now and then thanks to the information that makes its way to the web via unofficial channels.
It goes without saying that at this point, everything should just be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism, especially since Rockstar is working hard to keep all details away from our eyes and ears.
But on the other hand, diehard Grand Theft Auto fans seem to take every little tidbit with a great amount of optimism, sometimes believing that even the smallest Rockstar-related announcement is in some way related to the highly anticipated GTA 6.
This time, French journalist Chris Klippel, who has a solid track on Rockstar scoops, revealed on Twitter that the company is gearing up for a pretty big announcement. He said the whole thing is imminent, and it concerns a new project that Rockstar finally wants to acknowledge.
Many people rushed into thinking this is GTA 6, as they expect Rockstar to share some details about the game, including the release date.
But on the other hand, this is nothing more than wishful thinking, as even Klippel admits that Rockstar is working on multiple projects at the same time, so GTA 6 isn’t the only big name on its agenda.
Furthermore, it’s believed GTA 6 wouldn’t see the daylight earlier than 2025, so Rockstar confirming the game some three years before doesn’t make any sense. At this point, the company is still struggling to milk Grand Theft Auto V as much as possible, and any GTA 6 announcement would more or less impact all efforts on this front.
If anything, Klippel’s tweet is as vague as possible, and it more or less sounds like Rockstar is going to announce something at some point. In other words, yes, Rockstar will probably come up with an announcement sooner or later, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s in any way related to GTA 6.
