An American Vehicle Made in Mexico and Tuned In Canada: 18' MX Is a Family-Ready Promaster

Just as the title of this piece informed you, today, we'll be exploring a camper van that's from all over the place, and since it meets the criteria for quick, short, and family-friendly weekend getaways, we're going to be living out of it for a few minutes.
Ladies and gents and lovers of off-grid living, before us, lies the 18' MX, a camper van built upon the Ram Promaster, a vehicle that manufacturers are increasingly choosing as a base for road and off-grid-ready RVs.
The crew behind the magic is none other than good old Safari Condo, a Canadian team whose work we've featured on several occasions. If you don't remember them, this introduction to the MX is sure to give you an idea of what they're all about.
At the base of the MX sits a Ram Promaster 1500 Series with a 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine and 9-speed transmission. However, to fit five people inside this unit, it has to undergo extensive modifications, including cutting apart the roof to install a tent space suitable for two guests. That last one is an optional feature, so you can leave things as they are.
From the exterior, the MX doesn't show off anything wild or unheard of in the camper van industry, but once you've arrived at your destination, you'll be able to see what Safari Condo has done with the proverbial place. So, for the remainder of this introduction to the MX, pretend that you and your family are pulling up to a hidden lake in the mountains or even a camper park.
At some point, you and the gang are bound to get hungry, so it's onto the interior of the MX, assuming you didn't bring along an outdoor grill. To hop inside the living space, you can do so even once you've parked, as the cab and rear are one. However, from the outside, the side door will be used most often; leave it open for a seamless transition.
As you find yourself in the center of the MX and facing the cab, to our left will be a massive galley block with cabinetry that runs the full length of the port side, and to the right, a bench with a hideaway cassette toilet. Now, once you've whipped up your meals or are simply ready to lounge around or sleep, it's at the rear of the MX where you'll spend this time.
As I explored this unit, I also noticed that some older MX units displayed a neatly hidden bed behind the mattress during daily activities; just open the rear doors and rest up with birds chirping in the nearby trees. Garage storage for things like an outdoor shower, fishing rods, and whatever else you may need to throw in here; one of the kids is bound to hide in here during a session of hide and seek.
Regarding the all-important off-grid features this unit has in store, we're looking at two heated lithium batteries, BMS and monitor, 30 A shore power inlet, 2,000 W inverter, 80 A charger/converter, and optional solar panels. But just 72 liters (19 gals) of fresh water is all we get, so if you're traveling with the whole gang, you're bound to limit your trips to just a couple of days or so if there's no water supply around.
One neat aspect of the MX is the fact that, while it's a unit that can accommodate the entire crew, it's also more than ready to handle the lifestyle of an adventurous couple. All you have to do is find an 18' MX in some dealership in your area, see it in the flesh, and go from there.
Now, to start things off for this unit, allow me to point out that 2024 models start at an MSRP of $135,229 Canadian, which is roughly $98,600 American (at current exchange rates). But the real neat trick here is that this puppy can accommodate up to five guests. That's quite a statement for a unit with 76 cu ft of space. As for how all that's possible, that's what we're here to find out.
After parking the camper and stretching your legs for a second, even taking in the sights and sounds around, it's time to prepare your campsite. At this stage, and dependent on the sort of options you go for, you'll find yourself in the midst of an outdoor dining set, sitting under an awning, all the while kids are gathering firewood for tonight's festivities.
Here, Safari Condo adds a modular couch sitting atop a storage space, and it's this very same couch that doubles as a bedding space spanning nearly half of the available space. Depending on who you're traveling with, two to three guests can sleep here. A final sleeping, or at least a napping area, can be arranged by swiveling the front seat.
