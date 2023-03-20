An American Became the Lucky Owner of This Brand-New Dutch Beauty

Yachting enthusiasts are the first ones to show up at popular boating events, such as the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Even better than attending the event itself is finding the dream boat. This was the case for a U.S. couple who is now waiting for their stylish Dutch pleasure craft to be completed.
The downside of owning a brand-new custom yacht is the waiting time. It takes years to complete one of these luxury toys, depending on the size and complexity of the final project. This U.S. couple was in luck, however, because they got their hands on a boat that was already in-build, which means that they won’t have to wait as long. Even so, they have to wait until next summer to show off the new yacht, a Mulder ThirtySix.
The 118-footer (36 meters) with almost 300 GT of volume happens to be the seventh hull of the popular ThirtySix model. The sale of the sixth and the seventh ones was recently announced by the Dutch shipyard, and it certainly looks like a great way to kick off the season.
Both of them are already being built at Enkhuizen, in the Netherlands. The sixth was sold at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, and will be ready for delivery this year, while the seventh was sold at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, that same year, and will be delivered to its American owners in 2024.
The ThirtySix may not be one of those fancy superyachts that make headlines, but it has at least one thing in common with some of the best ones. That is the FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form), a highly-acclaimed concept that was developed by the prestigious Van Oossanen naval architecture studio. The FDHF makes yachts faster and more efficient (by enabling them to burn less fuel) as well as more comfortable for those onboard (thanks to a smoother cruise and reduced noise levels).
The FDHF is versatile enough to be applied to any type of vessel, including huge superyachts. Thanks to this type of hull, the ThitrySix is instantly elevated, performance-wise. Add top-notch Caterpillar engines to this, and you’ve got a powerful vessel that can go as fast as 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph). At an economical speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph) it manages to burn less than 80 liters per hour, which makes it one of the most efficient yachts its size.
The ThirtySix is also remarkably spacious for a yacht in this size category. The clean, minimalistic design by Claydon Reeves reveals lavish floor-to-ceiling windows, a fabulous eight-people jacuzzi, and comfortable accommodation for up to ten guests.
The price of the seventh Mulder ThirtySix, which will go to America, wasn’t revealed. But one of the earlier hulls was sold for $20 million, so it’s safe to say that this is indeed a luxury toy.
