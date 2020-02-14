Rosso Ferrari: How Scuderia Turned Color into Part of the Exclusive Brand

An All-Female Fast and Furious Spinoff Is Coming, Vin Diesel Promises

In keeping with Hollywood’s tendency to be more inclusive, a new trend has emerged, based on public demand and / or pressure: all-female spinoffs or reboots. 8 photos



As silly as the action in any of the does get pretty silly), there’s something to be said about the way in which they have managed to incorporate women in this male-centric universe of drag racing, car heists and international crime. Well, some of these badass female characters could be getting their own movies, according to



“I've created a female spin-off. And that script comes next month, so we will see,” Diesel says when asked what comes after FF10, which will reportedly be the final movie in the franchise and a two-parter.



He wouldn’t say more, but his (female) co-stars did have some thoughts. Most vocal was Michelle Rodriguez, who has been the driving force behind some changes on the FF set, including adding more dialog for female characters and the use of more women on staff.



“Definitely all the power pieces would need to be in place,” she says. “See what Charlize [Theron] is doing? We'd be like, ‘Can we talk you into being a good girl?’ She's so bad into this, right? She's so mean. I love her, though.”



“I think it should be like a badass girl movie,” Nathalie Emmanuel adds. “It would be cool to have like a sort of Charlie’s Angels-type vibe with all the women. I think that’s kind of fun.”



Nathalie would even welcome Ludacris to the all-girls party, a thought he seems to relish. According to unconfirmed reports, the spinoff is being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.



Even if all this talk about a new spinoff isn’t your cup of tea or whatever beverage you prefer, this video is a must-watch for all FF fans. Especially since it brings what could only be described as John Cena’s awesome pitch for his character to come back for the next installment.



